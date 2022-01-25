Monday's Composure A Product Of Sunday's Message

CHAPEL HILL – Contrary to what most people would have expected, Hubert Davis didn’t tear the rims off the baskets for Sunday’s practice and run his team until every player vomited. That's exactly what the Tar Heels expected a day after getting blitzed by Wake Forest, 98-76. Screaming, yelling, and a practice paying for their sins is what they had in mind. Instead, Davis took a different approach. “Coach Davis, we all know how intense he is, he came in (Sunday) and he was really encouraging,” senior wing Leaky Black said. “We were all coming in expecting, ‘Ah, one of the worst practices ever,’ but he came in really encouraged and really positive.” Perhaps Davis understood his players had already taken a beating. First, on the court in Winston-Salem, four days after a 28-point loss at Miami, and then on social media. The players know what is out there. It is a regular part of their lives, fully intertwined with daily business, so thinking they would avoid the chatter makes little sense. “He knows the social media in this generation, and obviously we look at social media, we see everything,” Black said. “And he knows at the end of the day we’re just kids and this game can take a lot on you mentally, and he knows that. And once you get your confidence it’s easier.”

Hubert Davis appreciated the toughness displayed by Armando Bacot and the Tar Heels on Monday. (Jenna Miller/THI)

Davis has been criticized at times for making overly positive remarks about his team and some of the players’ abilities. Though, he went the other direction in his postgame press conference at Wake, noting that the Hurricanes and Demon Deacons are more talented than his players. And by the time Davis showed up for practice Sunday, with the Heels a day away from hosting Virginia Tech, he chose to give them big hugs for their morale and psyche, and because the kick in their rears had already occurred. What was done was done, so as of Sunday afternoon, everyone in the program was charged with the mission of climbing out of the mess they created last week, which began with Davis’ tender approach and a part of his faith. “I gave them a Bible verse, James 1:2, and it talks about finding joy and persevering through hard times,” Davis said following UNC’s 78-68 victory over the Hokies. Junior and leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot said, “the coaches wanted to make sure our morale was good” and that it worked. Graduate Brady Manek credited Davis' message with refocusing the team so they understand two bad games in the same week don't define their season. “Coach told us to keep thinking positive," Manek said. "Everything that we want to do this season is still available, everything that we want to achieve is still achievable, and that really got all of our spirits back up, and we played really well tonight because of it.”

Togetherness was a constant from the Tar Heels in the win over Virginia Tech on Monday night. (Jenna Miller/THI)