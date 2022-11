North Carolina is four games into the 2022-23 season. The Tar Heels are a perfect 4-0, and we’re still not sure what this team is yet. It’s hard to tell against mid-majors. The fact of the matter is we will know more a week from now than at the present once the price of poker goes up.

Each game so far also speaks for itself. The takeaways from the 80-64 win over James Madison are totally different from the aftermath of Gardner Webb or any of the previous games before that. It is true that UNC built leads on both games only to see them evaporate in the second half. There were differences in the comebacks however, to go along with the similarities.