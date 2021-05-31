Montilus' Offseason Mandate: To Find More Consistency

CHAPEL HILL – The mantra for the offseason that Ed Montilus long ago embraced is a simple one in concept, but much more challenging to turn into a reality.

Consistency is one of the best friends an athlete can have, especially when so much of one’s responsibility on the playing field is directly linked to others’ successes or struggles. And perhaps nowhere in football is that more the case than along the offensive line.

In many cases, the only time anyone hears an offensive lineman’s name is when they are flagged for a turnover, and usually, the only time the OL becomes a topic of conversation is when a team is struggling: Can’t run the ball, especially in tight situations, and/or they allow too many sacks.

When things go well, it’s the skill guys who get the headlines and all the credit. But, as most offensive linemen will say, they don’t do it for the glory, but everyone in that locker room knows when they are getting it done.

That is why Montilus’ mandate this offseason, both personally driven and from his coaches, is to become more consistent on the field. If he is, North Carolina is a better team, period.

“It’s something I’m still working on, to be honest,” Montilus said. “At the beginning of this spring, I was a little bit off. I could blame it on the injury, but I’ve got to fight through that.

“That’s something I’m working on going into this fall camp coming up… Just learn from the older guys, take coaching and everything will work out.”

Montilus was the starting left guard during spring practice because regular starter Joshua Ezeudu was out with an injury. But starting and being heavily counted on aren’t new to Montilus. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder from Apoka, FL, has started 14 games in his two seasons playing for the Tar Heels and has played a total of 880 offensive snaps and nearly 1,000 if you include special teams.

Last season, he played in nine games, starting six times and playing 371 snaps. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Montilus started eight times while playing in all 13 games for a total of 509 offensive snaps.



