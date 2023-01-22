In Saturday’s game against rival NC State, North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis made a strategic decision to shoot fewer 3-pointers and attack the rim more instead.

The move paid off, as the more aggressive Tar Heels got more layups and drew more fouls, where they took advantage of their strong free throw shooting abilities. UNC shoots just under 75 percent as a team, so Davis understands it’s wise going to one of his team’s strengths.

"I love three's,” Davis said after the 80-69 victory over the Wolfpack at the Smith Center. “But we are the best in the conference at getting to the free throw line (24.9 per game). Currently, NC State is the worst at putting people to the free throw line."

Even though a he’s one of the top NBA perimeter shooters of all time, Davis told his team they attempted too many in the win over Boston College last Tuesday night. Carolina converted 10, but attempted 29. That’s too many for its coach.

"Twenty-nine threes is just too much," Davis said reiterated Saturday night.

The Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC) got down early after taking some quick shots attempting to find a degree of comfort against State’s aggressive defense. In the first 12 minutes, UNC shot six 3-pointers until Davis regrouped his team. UNC was down 20-12 and stormed back with an 18-5 run.

"After that first six-to-seven minutes of the first half, I thought we did a better job putting our head down, penetrating, getting to the free throw line,” Davis said. “We got into the penalty, and why I like it is not only getting them in foul trouble, not only do we get to the free throw line but we are a great free throw shooting team.”