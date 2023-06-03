CHAPEL HILL – Something had to change in the manner North Carolina goes about playing defense. So, the mantra since last season ended is to increase aggressiveness on that side of the ball and dictate for once. The Tar Heels have largely been chasers since Mack Brown returned more than four years ago, but it’s time they are the enforces. At least enough to affect games, perhaps flipping the field more often and forcing third-and-longs that haven’t exactly been in abundance. So, as the old high school cheer goes, UNC might as well chant daily, “B-e-A-g-g-r-e-s-s-i-v-e.” “A big thing that we talked about that we wanted to do this offseason was get more tackles for losses and sacks, especially the sacks,” senior linebacker Cedric Gray said. “Our sack number was very low, so we definitely need to get that up. We’ve been installing some different blitzes just to see how we can get negative plays.” Carolina ranked No. 127 in the nation last season averaging a paltry 1.27 sacks per game. It was No. 129 in TFLs at 3.6 per contest. Add that the Tar Heels were No. 104 in turnovers gained, there really isn’t much one can point to if arguing the defense more than did its part. It didn’t, and now everyone on that side of the ball has set out to make a wholesale change in that respect. Where does it begin: stopping the run on first down putting opponents in less-than-advantageous situations? Is it getting more pressure up front forcing quarterbacks to either move or get rid of the ball quicker? Or is in coverage, not only staying with receivers, but when the ball is in the air, knowing where it is, tracking it, and more often grabbing it?

Getting a more consistent conventional pass rush up front is a key to UNC's defense this fall. (Kevin Roy/THI)

All of the above, actually. And it isn’t just in how the players execute, it’s also the calls the staff puts them in, defensive coordinator Gene Chizik says. “There’s things that we can, as a coaching staff, do much better than collectively last year,” he said. “Our aim is to be a more aggressive defense, call it more aggressive. What does that mean? It means we’ve got to play better on the perimeter in coverage, we’ve got to be more physical at the linebacker spot, and we’ve got to get more production out of the front four.” UNC’s cornerbacks combined for just eight interceptions in the first four seasons of Brown part two, so one thing the staff did was bring in the FCS leader in interceptions to help in that respect. Alijah Huzzie had six picks at East Tennessee State last fall, and within minutes after he entered the transfer portal, UNC was in touch. He quickly pledged for the Tar Heels. Brown also hired pass rush specialist Ted Monachino, who has coached several All-Pro NFL sack martists, and spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons. In addition, Jason Jones replaced Dre’ Bly as the corners coach, and a deeper, trimmer, healthier defensive front should make execution of the commands a bit more consistent. Results were obvious in the spring. “We’re reacting faster, making a lot more plays; making a lot more negative plays on defense,” junior linebacker Power Echols said. One notable difference UNC fans will see in the fall is increased press coverage by the corners. Carolina played mostly zone a year ago, in part because the staff didn’t trust the one-on-one coverage skills of starters Tony Grimes and Storm Duck, both of whom transferred in December. But also, because there wasn’t much of a pass rush up front, so it was dangerous putting guys in man and press coverage when quarterbacks had all day to sit back there and find their spots.

Alijah Huzzie was brought into UNC from East Tennessee State in part because he had six INTs last fall. (jaob Turner/THI)