North Carolina has already gained commitments from two players that were in the transfer portal, and there is a chance the Tar Heels could land a few more.

Noah Taylor, who is 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, chose UNC after a successful career at Virginia. The outside linebacker has played in 44 career games, starting 31. In 35 games over his last three seasons, Taylor has posted 170 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 30 TFL, two forced fumbles, three INTs and 13 PBU.