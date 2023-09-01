CHAPEL HILL – Perhaps the most commonly asked question last season about North Carolina’s defense centered on the secondary, the cornerbacks in particular, and their pass coverage. Why did the Tar Heels’ corners play so far off their men at the snap? Why was coverage so soft? And why didn’t UNC apply more press coverage? All fair questions and appropriate concerns. The latter was shared by Carolina’s coaching staff, and reveals why there wasn’t much of a solution. Consider: Why would a defensive coach command press coverage when there is little or no confidence the players can actually execute it at an acceptable level? Okay, so UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik, who was the recipient of considerable criticism a year ago for how his corners played, didn’t have much choice. Play tight coverage from the line of scrimmage and give up big play after big play? Nope, he wasn't going to do that. “It was a necessity last year that we had to go to because we were having some issues,” he said. “So we have to do what our players can do. The mindset is always challenging routes at the line of scrimmage. We've always wanted to be up and aggressive and pressing on most things. We've always wanted to do that. But your ability, and your production dictates whether you can or you can't. And so, when you can't, then what's the other option? To back off, right?

UNC DC Gene Chizik believes his coverage guys are more suited to play press coverage than last year. (Kevin Roy/THI)

"So that's kind of where we were last year. But our mindset is everybody challenging everything at the line of scrimmage, including the corners. That's where we start. And then we kind of give them some relief from there." If the crux of the problem was not generating a consistent pass rush, Crux B was that the corners simply couldn’t cover in man-to-man situations. Hence, it would have been catastrophic to put them in press coverage. Or, it could have been the other way around. Chizik says when it comes to pass defense, it starts in the back of the unit with the secondary, and works its way toward the line. Regarding the topic of bump-and-run coverage and more man-to-man stuff, it absolutely was about the corners. Gone are UNC’a primary starters from a year ago, as Tony Grimes and Storm Duck sought football refuge elsewhere. The program brought in FCS All-American Alijah Huzzie, who is easily the team's best cover man. In addition, sophomore Marcus Allen and redshirt freshman Tayon Holloway have been regularly praised over the last month for their length, ability to cover, and ball skills. The program is more comfortable at corner now than it was a year ago. So, it likely will play more man coverage and press at the line of scrimmage more, but as is usually the case in football, so much of what Chizik wants his unit running situationally. “It depends on the call,” graduate safety Gio Biggers said. “Sometimes you want to give your corner relief coverage where they’re not pressing and running down the field on go routes all the time. Because a receiver will send you on a go route and (you’ll) be taken out and you have to run all the way back and play another receiver that’s super fresh.

Alijah Huzzie had six interceptions each of the last two seasons as an All-America at ETSU. (Jacob Turner/THI)