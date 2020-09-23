TarHeelIllustrated - Morrison & Howell Discuss The Constant Changes & More



Videos of Morrison's and Howell's interviews are posted below.



CHAPEL HILL - Trey Morrison and Sam Howell met with the media via zoom following Wednesday morning's practice to discuss a variety of things, including last week's game being cancelled and how the team is responding. In addition, Morrison, a junior who was moved to safety now that Myles Wolfolk is ineligible, discussed his position switch and how safety is different from nickel or corner. He also offered his take on true freshman Ja'Qurious Conley, who is now the starter at nickel. Howell, a sophomore quarterback, talked about the effect of timing when not playing games, what he and offensive coordinator and QB coach Phil Longo have refined and added, plus much more. Here are videos of their interviews along with some notes and quotes:



Trey Morrison, Junior Safety

Morrison is now starting at safety but says he's also still "getting reps everywhere on the field." Morrison did say there's a lot more communication required at safety and he's more less the "quarterback of the defense" back there. He said the most challenging part of this transition is the communication. He's not the most vociferous of the Tar Heels, but now his job is to bark a lot more than when at other positions. "At nickel I didn't have to talk that much and at corner I never had to talk at all," he said. "So just being back there and having to talk and let everybody know everything is a bit different for me." The Charlotte game being cancelled was a big disappointment to the players, Morrison said. They were ready to go and preparing and then not playing can be discouraging, but he also said it won't affect their practice and preparation moving forward. "We'll be ready for the next game," he said. Mack Brown said Tuesday the team is looking at this situation as a reset to the season, so how challenging is that for the players? "Our team is super mentally sharp, so it's not hard for us," Morrison said. "We come out here and prepare every day like it's game week."



Sam Howell, Sophomore QB