TarHeelIllustrated - Morrison Made Not One, But Two Huge Plays

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – The play from North Carolina’s 26-22 victory over Boston College on Saturday most people will remember is Trey Morrison’s pick-two that sealed the deal for the Tar Heels. And for good reason. It nullified the Eagles’ attempt at tying the game with 45 seconds left and instead gave Carolina a cushion securing the victory at Alumni Stadium. It was also a thrilling moment for the visitors and the first such return for a score in UNC history. But there may have been another play Morrison made earlier in the game that was just as big when assemblying the games' key moments in order of importance. It came with UNC leading 7-0 and BC on the move facing a third-and-six at Carolina’s 18-yard-line. BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec fired a pass into the middle of the field where tight end Hunter Long was apparently wide open inside the five-yard-line when Morrison sprung toward the much bigger Eagle and walloped him sending Long to the ground without the ball. Long stayed on the ground for a period of time before heading to the sideline. The hit sent a message, and even though BC’s sensational tight end finished with nine receptions for 96 yards, that play not only forced the Eagles to kick a field goal, which may have been the difference a few hours later, but also affected another throw to Long later in the game.

BC's Hunter Long was terrific Saturday, but Trey Morrison may have gotten the best of him. (ACC Media)

On that play, Long dropped the ball, a would-be touchdown that also could have changed the game's outcome. Perhaps he heard Morrison’s footsteps pounding his way. “I do feel like that hit could have done that,” Morrison said. “Every time he was running across the middle, he was looking, he was looking more.” Previously a starter at nickel and cornerback, Saturday was Morrison’s first start at safety for the Tar Heels, and he acquitted himself quite well, finishing with six tackles, a PBU and making two of the game’s biggest plays. “Trey's a real heady player, he's that kind of player, he's a winner,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said, following the game. A bit on the modest side, Morrison took his performance in stride, but he was pleased. “I feel like I did pretty good,” he said. “I had a couple of mistakes out there, (but) I just really went out there and tried to play my hardest on every single play.” Morrison’s visible spirit and emotion, perhaps dialed down in the past, was rather apparent all game. He’s a junior now and one of the leaders on Carolina’s defense. Being the dude more is an essential part of his job description now.

Of course, that pick-two, as it’s called, still stands out. And why not? It was an exhilarating moment for a team still trying to learn how to win. “First, I was reading to the field side and I didn’t see anything coming that way,” Morrison explained, when asked what he saw before making the interception. “I seen the quarterback go to the boundary, I saw the running back flare out and I just saw the ball in the air and I went to go get it.” Morrison caught the ball and started running. He didn’t think about getting to the goal line, which was 100 yards in front of him. He just ran. But did he think about scoring? “I don’t know, I just caught the ball and ran it all the way back,” Morrison said, laughing. With that play, and UNC improving to 2-0 on the season, the No. 12 Tar Heels were also laughing. They notched a big road victory and one of their expected playmakers on defense made not one but two big, game-deciding plays.

