News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-03 23:03:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Most Intriguing Commits So Far?

Rkg32w3tigh42c09ik2c
THI's staff offers our picks as the most intriguing prospects to commit to UNC in the class of 2020 so far. (THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina’s football Tar Heels already have 20 committed prospects for the class of 2020 with a flurry of them coming in June. So, we asked some of our staffers to note a couple of prospects t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}