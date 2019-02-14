CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina senior Cameron Johnson was understandably dejected following Monday night’s 69-61 loss to fourth-ranked Virginia.

At first, it was hard to hear exactly what the Moon Township, PA, native was even saying. His head was down as he talked, staring at the stat sheet in front of him that he often references after games.

But, as more questions flooded in, his demeanor changed. He voice was louder, his chin was up, and he was making eye contact again. It was as if Johnson transitioned right there in front of reporters, moving on from the defeat in a matter of moments.

And, for UNC, moving on quickly after a loss is exactly what’s needed. Dwelling on it will get them nowhere, especially playing in a program with UNC’s standard and for a coach whose demands never wane.

“We expect to win, we expect to not lose. So, when we do lose, it’s a little bit more frustrating,” Johnson said. “But, same thing with the wins, we’ve got to put it behind us and get ready for the next one.”

The Tar Heels’ business-like approach is exactly what’s made them so successful under Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams. No matter what the result of the last game was, he teaches his players to get it behind them and face the tasks at hand, which in this case is the next game Saturday at Wake Forest and beyond.