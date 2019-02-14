Moving On Has Become A Part Of The Heels' DNA
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina senior Cameron Johnson was understandably dejected following Monday night’s 69-61 loss to fourth-ranked Virginia.
At first, it was hard to hear exactly what the Moon Township, PA, native was even saying. His head was down as he talked, staring at the stat sheet in front of him that he often references after games.
But, as more questions flooded in, his demeanor changed. He voice was louder, his chin was up, and he was making eye contact again. It was as if Johnson transitioned right there in front of reporters, moving on from the defeat in a matter of moments.
And, for UNC, moving on quickly after a loss is exactly what’s needed. Dwelling on it will get them nowhere, especially playing in a program with UNC’s standard and for a coach whose demands never wane.
“We expect to win, we expect to not lose. So, when we do lose, it’s a little bit more frustrating,” Johnson said. “But, same thing with the wins, we’ve got to put it behind us and get ready for the next one.”
The Tar Heels’ business-like approach is exactly what’s made them so successful under Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams. No matter what the result of the last game was, he teaches his players to get it behind them and face the tasks at hand, which in this case is the next game Saturday at Wake Forest and beyond.
That mindset has been evident this season as UNC hasn’t lost back-to-back games. The Heels have suffered some uninspiring losses to Texas and Louisville, but have always responded with a win.
“I feel like we’re fine,” sophomore forward Garrison Brooks said after the loss to UVA. “We just lost.”
That simple, matter-of-fact mindset to a defeat may worry some but it shouldn’t, it works for this team.
In their four games after a loss, the average scores in wins over UCLA, UNC-Wilmington, Davidson and Notre Dame is 87-69. They’ve also shot over 44 percent in three of those four and their starters have scored in double-figures a combined 14 times.
UNC’s next opportunity to bounce-back comes Saturday in Winston-Salem against a Wake Forest team that has lost nine of its last twelve games. While anything can happen in ACC play, one would expect the Tar Heels to respond the same way they always deal with losses: by winning.
“Like I said, I think this team’s capable of some big things and I still believe that,” Johnson said. “I think we should have won this one, it’s frustrating to kind of lose that, but we’ve got to move on.”
If the trend continues Saturday, Johnson’s head will be held high again in the Wake Forest locker room after another bounce-back victory.