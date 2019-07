GREENSBORO, NC - Myles Murphy, the latest prospect form the class of 2020 to commit to North Carolina, fielded questions from the media following his commitment announcement Monday afternoon at Dudley High School.

Murphy is a 4-star defensive end and is the 21st prospect to commit to UNC's class and the 10th from the state of North Carolina.

THI was on hand with the media to interview Myles after his announcement. Here is that interview: