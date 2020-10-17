Mustapha Amzil, a 6-foot-10, 215-pounder from Finland, has been in the States for less than two weeks and has already picked up six offers.

Maryland, St. Johns, Boston College, Oklahoma State, Dayton, and Pittsburgh have thrown their hats in the ring, and many other schools such as North Carolina and Kentucky have reached out as well. Amzil heard from Tar Heels assistant Hubert Davis on Thursday.

Amzil has picked up attention from his international play. He played for the Finland U18 team in the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship, where he averaged 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Amzil recently moved to Pennsylvania and First Love Academy at the first of the month. His head coach Khayree Wilson recently spoke with Pat Donohue of Terrrapin Sports Report and detailed what he has seen from his newest player.

“He has a super, super high basketball IQ and his toughness has far exceeded what I expected from watching film,” Wilson said of Amzil’s game. “Whenever you’re dealing with international players and you’re watching film, they can look spectacular on film but then when they get here something doesn’t add up or, nine times out of 10, they aren’t as tough as they look. And he far exceeds those expectations. Of course, he has to get a little tougher, but his level of toughness with the American game he’s already pretty much close enough.

"Just his skill set at 6-foot-10, to be able to dribble, pass, and shoot is ridiculous to be able to watch. To be able to watch a kid that can play like that almost has a Luka (Doncic) type of feel for the game at 6-foot-10. I mean, he doesn’t dribble extraordinarily well like Luka but just his ability to play like that — come off the pick-and-roll, find the guys, attack the lane, make the right plays. I’m excited. I’m very excited to watch him this season.”

Amzil recently spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated and we got to learn a little bit about the newest 2021 prospect that Carolina fans will need to get to know.