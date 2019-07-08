Myles Murphy Commits To UNC
Myles Murphy, a 4-star strongside defensive end from Dudley High School in Greensboro, NC. Has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Monday afternoon at his school.
Murphy had narrowed it down to UNC and South Carolina, with forecasts by recruiting pundits going to both schools, but he informed both staffs more than a week ago he would be a Tar Heel.
Among the many things Murphy told THI he likes about UNC is defensive lien coach Tim Scott.
“(Scott) is cool, he wants me to be best defensive end to come there, they liked my size and speed,” Murphy said.
In addition to UNC and South Carolina Murphy also has offers from Michigan, Alabama, Florida and Notre Dame, among many others. He also took official visits to South Carolina, Alabama and Florida.
Staying instate is important to Murphy and is something the UNC staff pitched.
“They said if all great NC players stayed in state, UNC would win championships,” Murphy said.
Murphy is the 21st member of UNC’s class of 2020 and the 10th commit from the state of North Carolina.