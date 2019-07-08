Myles Murphy, a 4-star strongside defensive end from Dudley High School in Greensboro, NC. Has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Monday afternoon at his school.

Murphy had narrowed it down to UNC and South Carolina, with forecasts by recruiting pundits going to both schools, but he informed both staffs more than a week ago he would be a Tar Heel.

Among the many things Murphy told THI he likes about UNC is defensive lien coach Tim Scott.