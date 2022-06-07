LOUISVILLE - Naasir Cuningham has the distinct honor of being ranked No. 1 in the 2024 class by Rivals.

We saw him for the first time live in late May, and the 6-foot-7 playmaker was quick to add he isn't resting on his laurels.

"Really, it's just motivation to work harder. I'm on top right now, and that's where I want to stay. It just gives me motivation to work harder, " Cunningham told Tar Heel Illustrated the weekend of an EYBL event at the Kentucky Expo Center.