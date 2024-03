Rivals released updated 2026 rankings Thursday. This class is not the easiest to navigate for the recruiting media yet. North Carolina has yet to extend an offer to any current sophomores. Those will eventually come, and even though there are lots of questions to be answered it might not be a total guessing game about who could get those invites.

A couple of players on the list have either taken unofficial visits to Chapel Hill, have had inquiries from the Tar Heels coaching staff, or have indirect ties to the program. It isn't a science yet, but there are several names fans might want to get to know as the spring AAU sessions get closer.