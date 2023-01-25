SYRACUSE, NY – Pete Nance has played in 125 college basketball games logging more than 3,100 minutes. But sometimes, even grizzled old dudes need a confidence boost. Consider the last five weeks for Nance, and it’s not hard to understand why he needed a bit of a mojo injection Tuesday night. He entered North Carolina’s game at hungry Syracuse having scored in double figures just once since a December 13 win over The Citadel, and that was a 10-point effort in a loss at Pittsburgh on December 30, which also happened to be the game in which the 6-foot-11 Northwestern transfer inured his lower back. He gave it a go a few nights later versus Wake Forest, but left 1:42 into the contest and didn’t step onto the court again until last week’s win over Boston College. So, it had been a while since Nance had been asked to do much for an improving team that played well in his absence. That is why his performance Tuesday night was so big, among other reasons. When Nance repeatedly passed up open jumpers inside the Orange’s 2-3 zone in the first half, he was encouraged by his coach and the other Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) to shoot the ball. Be more aggressive. So, he was. “I think so,” Nance said, agreeing he was more aggressive in the second half of UNC’s 72-68 victory at JMA Wireless Dome. “When I catch and turn, with my height I think I could have probably shot it every time. But missing a couple, you just try to make another play or just try to do too much sometimes.

UNC forward Pete Nance scored 21 points, had three assists, and four steals Tuesday at Syracuse. (USA Today)

“I appreciate the team telling me to continue to take that shot and continue to look for your looks, and trusting me with that. So that was huge for my confidence in the second half.” It was a no brainer, though. Carolina’s success versus Syracuse and that renowned Jim Boeheim zone since the Orange joined the ACC has largely been because a second big has played crucial roles in making everything flow. Tuesday night, that was Nance’s job. “All week I kind of knew I was going to get the ball right there a lot,” he said. “All the credit to my teammates for finding me there. I think just trying to make quick decisions. When you turn, there’s a lot there, a lot to read in a small amount of time. Just trying to make the best decision I can and get the right shot for the team.” Nance had a bit of a wobbly performance at times, but it helps to understand he was tasked with a little bit of everything. It seemed like he touched the ball on every possession, or at least close to it. He handed out three assists, all in the first half while the Tar Heels were breathtaking at times getting open looks and knocking them down. And after the intermission, Nance was more assertive, and the result was he drew a bevy of fouls on the Orange and repeatedly got to the free throw line.