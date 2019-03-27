CHAPEL HILL - Aristotle. Confucius. Thomas Aquinas. Nassir Little? North Carolina’s freshman forward probably isn’t the first name you think of when it comes to history’s most analytical minds but, according to his teammates, Little has more in common with some of the world’s greatest philosophers than you might think. “He’s pretty introspective. He thinks a lot and he’s a very intelligent kid,” Cameron Johnson said. “He takes a lot of pride in his academics and he’s done a really good job so far. He’s smart and he’s intuitive and that’s how he got that ‘Philosopher Nas’ name. We love calling him that.” The nickname ‘Philosopher Nas’ was originally given to him by fellow freshman and roommate Coby White. And, while he would likely posterize any philosopher that attempted to guard him on the basketball court, it’s Little’s abilities off the hardwood that make him that much more unique. “I think Cam put it best, Nas, he does a great job of thinking outside the box,” Luke Maye said. “He’s somebody who’s focused not really on the thing you’d think about first. (He’s good at) making sure that other people see the different sides of different stories.” According to his teammates, Little’s a very insightful person. He doesn’t just think in black and white. He analyzes everything, often pointing out perspectives that many of his peers never even consider in the first place.

Little is an equal thinker to the guys from Harvard. Jenna Miller, THI

“If we’re talking about something, Nas will be the one to break it down and say, ‘Alright, let me talk a little bit,’” Kenny Williams said. The best example of the 19-year-old’s analytical mind is a riddle that came up while Johnson, Little and other UNC basketball players were in the meal room eating one day. Johnson, who described the riddle in his Tuesday afternoon press conference, said it goes like this: “Sometimes I’m on you, sometimes I’m in you but, if I surround you, I can kill you.” According to the graduate transfer, the answer to the conundrum is “Water.” But, for Little, there were more correct ways than one to solve the brain teaser. “I forgot who said it right and he (Little) said it could also be blood or something like that. And there was another one, I forgot what the other one was, but he did pretty good with them,” Johnson said, smiling. While this sobriquet has been floating around the Smith Center locker room for some time now, head coach Roy Williams said he’s never heard his players call the Pensacola, FL, native ‘Philosopher Nas’ before. Still, the Hall of Fame coach wasn’t necessarily surprised to hear that term being used to describe one of his players. A member of the 2019 Academic All-ACC team alongside Maye, Little’s been a slam dunk in the classroom this year, too.

Little goes up for a dunk at Elon. Jenna Miller, THI