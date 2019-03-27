Nassir Little Channeling His Inner Kierkegaard
CHAPEL HILL - Aristotle. Confucius. Thomas Aquinas.
Nassir Little?
North Carolina’s freshman forward probably isn’t the first name you think of when it comes to history’s most analytical minds but, according to his teammates, Little has more in common with some of the world’s greatest philosophers than you might think.
“He’s pretty introspective. He thinks a lot and he’s a very intelligent kid,” Cameron Johnson said. “He takes a lot of pride in his academics and he’s done a really good job so far. He’s smart and he’s intuitive and that’s how he got that ‘Philosopher Nas’ name. We love calling him that.”
The nickname ‘Philosopher Nas’ was originally given to him by fellow freshman and roommate Coby White. And, while he would likely posterize any philosopher that attempted to guard him on the basketball court, it’s Little’s abilities off the hardwood that make him that much more unique.
“I think Cam put it best, Nas, he does a great job of thinking outside the box,” Luke Maye said. “He’s somebody who’s focused not really on the thing you’d think about first. (He’s good at) making sure that other people see the different sides of different stories.”
According to his teammates, Little’s a very insightful person. He doesn’t just think in black and white. He analyzes everything, often pointing out perspectives that many of his peers never even consider in the first place.
“If we’re talking about something, Nas will be the one to break it down and say, ‘Alright, let me talk a little bit,’” Kenny Williams said.
The best example of the 19-year-old’s analytical mind is a riddle that came up while Johnson, Little and other UNC basketball players were in the meal room eating one day.
Johnson, who described the riddle in his Tuesday afternoon press conference, said it goes like this:
“Sometimes I’m on you, sometimes I’m in you but, if I surround you, I can kill you.”
According to the graduate transfer, the answer to the conundrum is “Water.” But, for Little, there were more correct ways than one to solve the brain teaser.
“I forgot who said it right and he (Little) said it could also be blood or something like that. And there was another one, I forgot what the other one was, but he did pretty good with them,” Johnson said, smiling.
While this sobriquet has been floating around the Smith Center locker room for some time now, head coach Roy Williams said he’s never heard his players call the Pensacola, FL, native ‘Philosopher Nas’ before.
Still, the Hall of Fame coach wasn’t necessarily surprised to hear that term being used to describe one of his players. A member of the 2019 Academic All-ACC team alongside Maye, Little’s been a slam dunk in the classroom this year, too.
“Academically, he’s done a great job,” Williams said. “He’s done as great of a job as anybody we’ve ever had coming in on the academic side. But no, I haven’t talked to him too much about how Nassir Little and (Søren) Kierkegaard, what they have in common.”
Despite his consistent performance academically, Little’s faced his fair share of criticism off the court this year. You’re always under spot light when you play at UNC, especially when you come in as a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 2 player in the class of 2018
At times, the criticism had merit. Little averaged just 9.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 31 regular-season games, meaning he didn't exactly set the world alight with his play.
Regardless, his potential is through the roof and its shown in the NCAA Tournament. In UNC’s two wins in Columbus, OH, last weekend, Little averaged 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, making him the team’s leading scorer so far in the Big Dance despite playing just 38 total minutes in the two games.
Things are starting to click for Little when it matters most but the people that are around him much of the time won’t be surprised. It was always going to happen because of how bright he is on and off the court.
“He’s a really smart guy. He’s one of the smartest guys I’ve been around, especially when it comes to basketball and knowing facts and things like that,” Maye said. “I just think that he’s somebody who I would ask questions about what he sees on the court and things like that just because he’s pretty special when it comes to basketball IQ.”
Little’s more than just a basketball player, he’s the true definition of a student athlete. The only thing ‘Philosopher Nas’ is missing right now is a bust.