Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 14:24:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nassir Little Entering NBA Draft

H5pyu6vhytsdgefaw5po
UNC freshman forward Nassir Little has entered his name into the NBA draft after one season as a Tar Heel.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

North Carolina freshman forward Nassir Little announced Monday on Twitter that he is leaving UNC and entering his name in the NBA Draft.


The 6-foot-6 Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds this season. He shot 48 percent from the field and in UNC’s first two NCAA Tournament games, Little scored 39 point and grabbed 11 rebounds in 38 minutes.

Little’s his game came in a 103-82 win over Virginia Tech when he totaled 23 points.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}