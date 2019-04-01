North Carolina freshman forward Nassir Little announced Monday on Twitter that he is leaving UNC and entering his name in the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-6 Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds this season. He shot 48 percent from the field and in UNC’s first two NCAA Tournament games, Little scored 39 point and grabbed 11 rebounds in 38 minutes.

Little’s his game came in a 103-82 win over Virginia Tech when he totaled 23 points.