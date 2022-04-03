National Championship Game Watch Party Details

CHAPEL HILL -- UNC fans are invited to cheer on the Carolina men’s basketball team Monday night as the Tar Heels take on Kansas for the 2022 NCAA Championship. The Tar Heels and Jayhawks will tip off at 9:20 p.m. and fans can watch the game at the Dean E. Smith Center, with the action on a large projection screen and the arena video boards.

Entry A at the Smith Center will open for UNC students, faculty and staff with a UNC One Card at 8 p.m. The general public is invited to enter at Entry A beginning at 8:15 p.m. Concessions and merchandise will be available, and there is no charge for admission.

General fan parking is available for $5 in the Manning, Bowles and Craige parking lots beginning at 7:30 p.m. Payments are cashless (credit cards only) and can be made at the entrance to the lot. ADA parking is available in the Williamson lot for $5 and is also cashless.

The Carolina Basketball Museum, located in the Ernie Williamson Athletic Center, will be open from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. There is no charge for admission to the museum.

The Tar Heels will play in the national championship game for the 12th time in program history and the third time in the past six tournaments (2016, 2017, 2022). Carolina is 131-48 all-time in the NCAA Tournament play, with the most wins in tournament history.

Following Saturday’s win over Duke, the Tar Heels are 15-1 in New Orleans, including 6-1 in the NCAA Tournament.

Check back with GoHeels.com, @GoHeels or @UNC_Basketball for updates and additional information.