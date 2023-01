North Carolina plays its second home game of the week Saturday when NC State visits the Smith Center for a 5 PM tip (ACC Network).

The Wolfpack come in playing very well having won seven of its last eight games. State is ranked No. 25 in the current NET, is rated among the top 50 teams in the nation in both offensive (No. 41) and defensive (No. 45) adjusted efficiency, according to KenPom. State is 15-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.

UNC enters having won its last two games and eight of its last ten. The Tar Heels are 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For as the Tar Heels host the Wolfpack: