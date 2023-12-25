The North Carolina-NC State rivalry just got a new twist with Wolfpack safety Jakeen Harris committing to UNC as a transfer, he announced on Twitter on Christmas Day.

Harris heads to UNC with one year of eligibility remaining. He entered the transfer portal November 30 after missing most of the season with an injury. He suffered the injury in State’s opening win at Connecticut, but was lost for the season that night.

"He tore his pec in the opener against UConn...,” NCSU Coach Dave Doeren told the media two days later during his weekly press conference. “Just kind of a freaky deal. Prayers for Jakeen. He was going to have a huge impact for our team this year."

A native of Savannah, GA, Harris had two tackles playing only five snaps at UConn. In his career, Harris has 167 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 PBUs, four interceptions, and started 19 times for the Wolfpack in 2021 and 2022.

Overall, Harris has played 1,833 snaps with 40 STOPs (plays that result in failure for opposing offenses), 71 targets allowing 40 receptions for 661 yards, and 9 TDs.