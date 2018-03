CHARLOTTE - North Carolina advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday by defeating Lipscomb, 84-66, at Spectrum Center and is now one game away from the Sweet 16 of the West Region.

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures, paced by Kenny Williams with 18 point and Theo Pinson with 15. Pinson also had 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

UNC, the No. 2 seed, improved to 26-10, Lipscomb, the No. 15 seed, dropped to 23-10.

Here is what seven Tar Heels had to say after the game: