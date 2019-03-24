COLUMBUS, OH – North Carolina advanced to the Sweet 16 on Sunday with an 81-59 victory over Washington in the second round of the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Nassir Little and Luke Maye who each scored 20 points. Maye added 14 rebounds, and overall four Heels scored in double figures.

UNC came into the game having shot just 30.5 percent from 3-point range in its last nine games, but was 9-for-21 versus the Huskies, which is 42.9 percent.

Here is what six Tar Heels (29-6) had to say about their win over Washington: