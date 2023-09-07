With this latest ruling, Walker’s next step could be through a civil process led by his attorney. If his denied is uphold, he cannot play this season, but is eligible to play for the Tar Heels in 2024. He would have one year of eligibility remaining.

Last Thursday, two days before the opener versus the Gamecocks, Walker and UNC made another appeal to the NCAA, but it was rejected. The effort this Thursday was a final opportunity, but at least allowed Walker to address the NCAA via zoom accompanied by UNC and his attorney. His case was also presented in front of a different committee than previously.

He was notified last winter his eligibility was in question, and has since gone through multiple appeals with the NCAA seeking immediate eligibility. At issue, the NCAA has maintained Walker is a two-win transfer, but UNC has argued he is a one-time transfer.

Walker, who transferred to UNC last winter from Kent State, enrolled in classes January 9, but two days later, the NCAA passed a strict rule regarding what it deems as “two-time transfers,” and eventually lumped Walker into that category.

Nearly a week after North Carolina opened its football season defeating South Carolina in Charlotte, the NCAA has finally rendered a verdict on UNC’s most recent appeal regarding wide receiver Tez Walker’s immediate eligibility. And it was denied once again.

*A Charlotte native, Walker originally signed with East Tennessee State out of high school for the class of 2019, but he suffered a knee injury before arriving, and the scholarship was deferred. So, he never enrolled at ETSU.

*Walker then enrolled at North Carolina Central in Durham, but NCCU cancelled its football season in 2020 and didn’t field a team the following spring, as many FCS programs across the country did.

*Walker transferred to Kent State where he played two seasons, including last fall in which he was first-team All-MAC.

Walker, who had 58 receptions for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Golden Flashes, and entered the transfer portal in December. UNC was in contact with him almost right away, and the process in Walker becoming a Tar Heel didn’t take long.

He wanted to play at a higher level, was highly intrigued to team up with quarterback Drake Maye, and he wanted to be closer to his ailing grandmother.

“Under the rules, when Tez transferred, he was enrolled and he met the criteria for a transfer to be automatically eligible,” UNC Coach Mack Brown recently said. “On January 9th he transferred, on January 11th they changed the rule and said it was going to be more difficult for two-time transfers.”

Brown later added: “Tez has only played football at one school, and should be considered a one-time transfer.”

UNC made three public pleas to the NCAA going through the media. In the second week of fall camp, Brown and wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway spoke with the media after practice making their case. It quickly went national with most media siding with Walker and UNC.

A week later, in a scheduled Q&A session with the media, Brown made a direct plea to new NCAA President Charlie Baker. It also quickly went national applying even more pressure on the NCAA to render a positive decision on Walker’s behalf.

And a third came last Friday, when Brown sent an open letter to Baker using strong language stating his position.

A major part of UNC’s pitch was the mental health aspect of what Walker was going through. A major NFL prospect, his livelihood and future could have been hindered if he couldn’t play, not to mention the feeling of having the NCAA pull the rug out from under him.

“I want this to be over,” Walker said two weeks ago in a statement released by the school. “I want to stop feeling like this. I just want to play. I want my grandmother to come watch me. I want to be a student and an athlete and I hope those in charge give me that opportunity.”

Then, during UNC's 31-17 victory over South Carolina, which aired in primetime on ABC, broadcasters Sean McDonough and Craig McElroy blasted the NCAA for its stance. The cameras showed Walker multiple times, and even country music star Eric Church wore Walker's No. 9 jersey during the game. Afterward, UNC quarterback Drake Maye wore it during postgame interviews.

All strong efforts made ultimately didn’t work for a teammates the players have embraced, and a player who might be the program’s most popular ever to not play in a game. The No. 17 Tar Heels host Appalachian State on Saturday at 5:15 inside Kenan Stadium.