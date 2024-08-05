CHAPEL HILL - In June, the NCAA Division I Council approved the expansion of college football coaching staffs, permitting an unlimited number of coaches, including analysts and quality control coaches, to be present for on-field instruction.

For North Carolina, this means its already experienced staff became stronger, as few programs equal its combination of playing and coaching experience among analysts and quality control coaches than what resides in Chapel Hill.

“It’s great that the analysts and quality control coaches can coach now, legally,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said last week after the team's first practice of fall camp. “It really, really helps us.”

Clyde Christensen headlines those now able to partake in face-to-face instruction with athletes. Christensen possesses 44 years of coaching experience, including 27 at the NFL level.

He has coached the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck, creating an impressive clientele of quarterbacks. Christensen helped Brady lead the league in passing yards (5,316), passing touchdowns (43), pass completions (485) and pass attempts (719) in 2021, becoming just the third quarterback since 1991 to pace the NFL in all four categories. He also coached current Tar Heel quarterback Max Johnson's father for a year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive analyst Ty McKenzie and offensive graduate assistant Kyle Fuller combine for 12 years of playing experience in the NFL, while McKenzie comes to Chapel Hill after six years of coaching with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins.