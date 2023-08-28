CHAPEL HILL – Five days before North Carolina plays an actual football game, it still doesn’t know if it will have wide receiver Tez Walker available.

Walker and UNC are awaiting the next step in the appeals process they hope reslts in the Kent State transfer's immediate eligibility for this season. The NCAA declared him ineligible around a month ago as a “two-time transfer,” even though Walker has technically played for just one school that had an official season.

He started his college career at North Carolina Central, but transferred after NCCU didn’t have play any games in 2020 (or spring 2021) due to Covid. Walker played two seasons for the Golden Flashes before transferring to UNC.

The NCAA passed the current rule January 11, and even though Walker enrolled at Carolina on January 9, yet the rule is still being applied to him.

“We still haven’t heard anything from the NCAA on Tez,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Monday during his weekly press conference ahead of the Tar Heels’ season-opener Saturday night versus South Carolina in Charlotte.

“We’re hoping to hear something, at least in the process and the time table, today. At this point, it’s very difficult for him and for us because we’re not sure of his statis for Saturday.”

Brown made a public plea to the NCAA and new President Charlie Baker two weeks ago. The school has pulled back some on that of late, allowing the process to play itself out. The frustration remains clear, especially with the uncertainty.

Updates are hard to come by for Brown, as so much remains in limbo between North Carolina and the NCAA.

“Our compliance is handling the Tez process completely,” Brown said. “They keep us updated daily. They're in the process of trying to get him in contact with this committee this week, so they can either talk to him or he can present what he feels like is another reason for him to have an opportunity to play.

“We don’t have any idea if they will respond to that. So, we’re just waiting.”