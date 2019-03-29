KANSAS CITY – North Carolina’s season ended Friday night after the Tar Heels were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Auburn, 97-80, in the Midwest Regional semifinals at Sprint Center.

Carolina closed its season 29-7.

Here is what four Tar Heels said in the locker room after the game. Note that seniors Kenny Williams and Luke Maye were at the dais for the formal NCAA press conference and were not available in the locker room and senior Cam Johnson was not available because he was very ill and vomiting in a back room.