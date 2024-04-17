Crumel, who has already garnered offers from South Carolina, Troy, and West Virginia, and beginning to trend on the radar of Power Four and FBS programs, talked all things Tar Heels with THI. Here is all Crumel had to say about his visit to UNC:

He took in practice, toured the facilities, and met with the coaches.

Akedran Crumel , a 6-foot-1, 170-pound instate defensive back and wide receiver of Clayton, NC, who already made an impact on the varsity as a pass defender last season as a freshman, checked in for a visit to North Carolina on April 4.

THI: How was your visit to Carolina?

CRUMEL: "It was good. The practice was lit and the vibes were just there."





THI: Were you able to catch up with defensive backs' coach Charlton Warren, and what were your thoughts on the Tar Heels' assistant as a coach and a person?

CRUMEL: "I got to talk with Coach Warren. He seems chill and really enthusiastic and serious about his job and trying to get kids to the NFL."





THI: What were your thoughts on Warren's coaching style and how he ran the players through the drills during practice?

CRUMEL: "I like the style and the way he ran drills, because they are the exact same drills I do now."





THI: How did you like the way Coach Mack Brown ran Carolina's practice with the microphone, managing the players from a bird's eye point-of-view?

CRUMEL: "He ran it very well, and it was fast-paced. Everyone was having fun."





THI: Were you able to speak with Coach Brown? What did you think of the Tar Heels' head coach as a person and how do you like the way he leads the program?

CRUMEL: "I was able to talk with him, and I like his personality and how seriously he takes his job. I like the Tar Heels' program. They treated me well and talked to me like I'm already on the team."





THI: What did you think of Carolina's state-of-the-art football facility and how do you like the veteran NFL experience across the board from the Tar Heels' coaching staff?

CRUMEL: "The facility is nice, and I like the NFL coaching. They're teaching NFL stuff already."



