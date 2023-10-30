CHAPEL HILL – Jae’Lyn Withers needed a change. Plain and simple.

He spent four years at Louisville, seeing the program from the inside go through a series of changes and embarrassment, and in the end, it was time for him to seek greener, or at least different, pasture.

“It was tough leaving Louisville,” he recently said. “With the season we had last year, I felt like I needed to give it one more shot. But I think I gave Louisville a lot of my mental as well as my physical, and I think it was time for a change.”

The Cardinals went 4-28, a shocking record for a proud program that had fallen on hard times, having three full-time head coaches and an interim once since Rick Pitino left in 2017. Withers was recruited by Chris Mack, also had Mike Pegues as an interim head coach, and last year was under Kenny Payne.

Now, he’s at North Carolina with two years of eligibility remaining. A Charlotte native, he’s back in his home state, and partly ended up at UNC with the guidance of former Tar Heel Leaky Black.

Fully embedded as a Tar Heel, Withers is comfortable in his surroundings, even though he has battled an off-and-on injury over the last month.

“The environment is more welcoming,” he said.

So, what kind of player is North Carolina getting in Louisville transfer Jae’Lyn Withers?

“Not only showtime dunks, but big-time threes, a little bit of everything, honestly,” Withers said. “That’s what brought me here, to be versatile.”