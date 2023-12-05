CHAPEL HILL – A roll down memory lane occurred Monday afternoon at the Smith Center. In a moment of total transparency, North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis let everyone in on a little secret, one that sports dudes don’t always acknowledge. To set the scene: The ninth-ranked Tar Heels face No. 5 Connecticut on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the same building where the New York Knicks play their home games. Davis spent the first four years of his NBA career with the Knicks, and hasn’t been bashful expressing his love for the famous area, organization, and city. He has pledged to take his team there every year, or at least to the area each season. “I love it,” he said Monday about MSG. So, UNC’s third-year head coach was asked an interesting question in his pre-UConn press conference, which centered on what it was like for Davis, a well-mannered, faithful choir boy, joining the biggest bunch of bullies in the NBA. That was the Knicks’ reputation, and Davis knew it. An All-ACC standout for Dean Smith at UNC, Davis knew he would be drafted somewhere late in the first round in 1992. He also had preferences of where he wanted to play. “I wanted to get picked by the Phoenix Suns, because that’s where my uncle (legendary Tar Heel Walter Davis) played, and I thought that would be really cool to play with Charles Barkley and Dan Marley,” Carolina’s coach said. “My second choice was the Boston Celtics because (former Tar Heel) Rick Fox was there, and so I was like, ‘I get to play with one of my best friends in the NBA.’

UNC Coach Hubert Davis spent the first four years of his NBA carer with the New York Knicks. (Getty Images)

“The last place I wanted to be picked was the New York Knicks because of that reason. I saw them in the playoffs the year before, and I was like, ‘they’re going to break me in half.” The Knicks were the NBA version of the old Broadstreet Bullies of 1970s Philadelphia Flyers NHL lore. They were in-your-face, as physical as the rules allowed – and a tad beyond, and aimed to bruise opponents while getting deep into their heads. The names spark instant reaction from anyone who followed the sport at the time: Patrick Ewing; Charles Oakley; Anthony Mason; John Starks; Charles Smith; and so on. These guys were the personification of rugged, back-alley brawlers, which was no way to describe Davis. “I was like, ‘those look like some of the meanest guys in the world. They’re beating up Michael (Jordan), what are they going to do to me,’” he recalled thinking to himself 31 years ago. “I was really nervous about being a part of that team.” Davis then shifted course. “And it’s the best team I could have ever gone to,” he proudly said. “And I wish I could have played all 12 years with them.” Davis played 262 games in a Knicks uniform, averaging 9.5 points in 21.4 minutes per contest. He started 45 times. Coached by legendary Hall of Famer Pat Riley, the Knicks lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals in Davis’ rookie season 1992-93. The next year, New York lost to Houston in seven games in the NBA Finals. His third and fourth years with the Knicks ended with second-round playoff losses. “I absolutely loved playing for Coach Riley and Coach (Jeff) Van Gundy, and I loved playing for Patrick and Starks and Oakley,” Davis said. “They were the best teammates I could have ever asked for.”

Patrick Ewing (33), Charles Oakley (34), and the rugged New York Knicks effected Hubert Davis' career. (AP)