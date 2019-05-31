The golden era of football at North Carolina is easily the four-year period from 1946-49 when Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice was terrorizing opposing defenses in leading the Tar Heels to three major New Year’s Day bowl games and four spots in the final national rankings with three top-10 finishes.

Carolina was real good, even registering its only No.1 ranking in program history during that time, so football was on fire among the pines.

While Justice was deservedly as ballyhooed as any football player to regularly grace the Kenan Stadium turf – he came in second in the Heisman Trophy balloting twice – another Heel was generating legendary status at the time. Art Weiner also earned that distinction, though he wasn’t as popular as Justice.

Weiner, whose No. 50 jersey has long been retired by UNC, was a two-time first-team All-America in 1948 and 1949, three-time first-team All-Southern Conference and he earned the Most Outstanding Lineman award at the Senior Bowl, which was a very big deal at the time.

The Newark, NJ's native's 106 career receptions and 18 career touchdown receptions were UNC career records for 36 years after he stopped playing. And for his efforts, Weiner is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.