MINNEAPOLIS, MN – One had to dig deep into North Carolina’s football history to find a game that was comparable to its stat lines from a 19-17 win at Minnesota on Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium.

For example, it was the fewest points scored in victory in a season-opener since a 14-10 victory over East Carolina in 1978. UNC’s 252 total yards were its fewest in victory at any time during a season since amassing only 249 in a 20-14 win over Duke in 2007.

It was also Carolina’s first win while having fewer than 300 offensive yards since 2011 when it defeated Louisville 14-7.

So, the offense wasn’t all that productive outside of Omarion Hampton’s 129 rushing yards. But the defense was fantastic, and is why the Tar Heels won. That at four field goals by Noah Burnette, including from 42, 45, and 52 yards.

“We played great defense the first half and throughout the game, probably as good as we've played since we've been here,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said after the contest. “Tough defense, especially against the run.”

Minnesota finished with 244 total yards, 78 of which came on the ground on 33 attempts for an average of 2.4 per run. The Heels had seven TFLs with five as sacks. They forced two fumbles, falling on one that led to a field goal in the second half.

The Golden Gophers’ yardage was the best output by UNC’s defense since it held Syracuse to 221 a year ago, and the second fewest since the Orange gained only 202 yards in 31-6 Carolina win in 2020.