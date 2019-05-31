(Note: THI is naming the greatest former UNC football or basketball player from each of the 50 states. The criteria is the player had to live in the state he represents at some point before arriving at UNC. The duration doesn’t matter, he just had to live there. College and pro careers were factored with a lean toward their UNC accomplishments.)

The path J.B. Copeland took getting to Chapel Hill was a bit unusual and included a one-year stop in Las Cruces, NM, where he started at linebacker at New Mexico State for a season.

Originally from Southlake, TX, Copeland went to NMSU out of high school and had a productive freshman year playing for the Aggies. He registered 43 tackles before transferring to Navarre, JC in Texas, which was Copeland’s stop before signing with UNC.

“I really had never followed (UNC) and I have never been to the East Coast or Carolina,” he said after UNC extended him an offer. “I didn't know much but soon came to find out how great of a place is was academically and football wise. I don't think I could receive a better offer in my opinion.”

It helped enhance Copeland’s interest in the Tar Heels because he was aware of what Jeff Schoettmer was doing at UNC. Schoettmer was also from the Dallas area, so a lot of people in that region knew about his success.

“I met Jeff at practice and talked to him a bit,” Copeland said. “And I've heard how he was a walk on safety from Jesuit High School in Dallas and has grown into a huge playmaker for UNC.”

Injuries plagued Copeland’s career, even in high school. Copeland missed much of his senior season and his Carolina career ended after he suffered multiple concussions. He played five games for the Tar Heels registering five tackles.