New OL Coach Bicknell Talks Shop, What He's Seen So Far & More

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – New North Carolina offensive line coach Jack Bicknell met with the media Monday afternoon to field questions about the first few days at UNC, his early impressions of the Tar Heels in his room, some of his philosophies, and much more.

Bicknell arrived last Wednesday and took part in his first practice Saturday morning. He has a 34-year coaching career under his belt, which includes eight years as a head college coach, and seven years in the NFL.

Bicknell was at Louisville for just one season, but he had a significant impact on the Cardinals. Louisville ranked No. 22 in the nation last season allowing only 1.54 sacks per game after ranking 98th the season before allowing 2.73 per contest. So, in one season under Bicknell, the sack numbers were cut down by 1.19 per game.

He has also coached at Auburn and was the offensive line coach at Ole Miss when current UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo held that post in Oxford.

Above is the full video of Bicknell’s presser, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*As noted above, Bicknell spent time with Longo at Ole Miss. He has coached the line in a variety of offenses at the two highest levels of football. With a lifetime of experiences under his belt, what is Bicknell’s approach to coaching, his style with respect to techniques, and how much does he expect it will mesh with Longo’s Carolina version of the air raid offense?

“Another good reason why I came here was Phil Longo,” Bicknell said. “I really enjoyed my time with him at Ole Miss. I totally believe in the philosophy of what he has. We’re going to spread people out, take what they give us, and if you’re an o-line coach, that’s the greatest thing you can ever hear.

“You’re never trying to run uphill against something. If they have too many in the box, we’re going to throw it over you hear or we’re going to throw a screen. From an offensive line standpoint, that’s really exciting and the way it should be, I think.

“The whole offense is based on attack – if they’re going to try to stop something, we’re going to something else. That’s really exciting.

“I think from my personal coaching style, that seven years in the NFL I think affected how I am now. I was probably a little more excitable when I was younger. But when you get to the NFL, it’s a business, and one of the big things that I always say is, ‘we are what we put on tape.’ And that includes me. Whatever’s on that tape, that’s who I am. It’s the same thing with the players.

“So, my philosophy is, look, I know exactly what I’m doing. I’ve been doing this a long time, including in the NFL. ‘You need to do exactly as I say it, and we need to play hard and finish people.”

*UNC ranked No, 127 out of 130 FBS teams last season in sacks allowed, giving up an average of 3.77 per contest. In addition, the Tar Heels ranked No. 121 in tackles for loss allowed at 7.23 per contest.

Mack Brown recently explained that the sacks issue wasn’t entirely on the offensive line, as there were a few issues: Receivers not getting open; Sam Howell holding onto the ball too long; play calling; and running backs sometimes not handling that part of the job at high enough level.

The other TFLs are more on the o-line. So, Bicknell was asked about that issue from last fall and how he will go about rebuilding confidence in a group that struggled mightily in those areas in spite of actually posting overall excellent numbers.

“That’s a big part of it,” Bicknell said "I think confidence regardless of any year is so important for an offensive lineman. I hesitate to say too much because I haven't really seen the tape from last year. Exactly what were the problems? It could have been the quarterback held the ball, it could have been the receiver ran the wrong route, it could be the running back missed a guy.

“Tackles for loss is a lot of the times on the o-line. My point is that’s something this staff has studied. It's been such a whirlwind. I am trying to catch up with every minute right now. When I get a chance, I am going to go back and watch every play from last season. So, I can have a better idea of ‘ok these are the issues.’

“I know it goes back to what I said earlier you are what you put on film. At this level if you are supposed to take a vertical set on third down, and you get a little bit wide, just even two inches that could be a sack. The biggest thing is to be able to be disciplined and do exactly what's put on tape.”

*Louisville was about to begin its spring football practice when Bicknell decided to take Brown’s offer and head to UNC. He missed the first two practices but was there Saturday. Clearly, he’s facing numerous challenges coming in at this time.

“After doing this for 37 years you pretty much have seen it all,” Bicknell said. “Be it a deuce block in a gap scheme. It’s a deuce block here, it’s a deuce block at Auburn. Guys may have different philosophies. But these are block that I have been doing forever.

“At Louisville we didn’t run gap schemes. We were more inside and outside zone. When I went to Auburn, here and Ole Miss, obviously we ran more plays than just inside and outside zone. ITs really not that difficult as far as knowing what to do.

“I have done this forever. I know exactly how to coach it. That part isn't difficult. The difficult part is getting to know the players, seeing what their strengths and weaknesses are. See who should be playing, who should be getting more reps. That’s where you have to catch up.

“The fact that I was with Phil for two years it came back to me like nothing. I really believe in this offense. I think it’s the best offense out there. And I am excited to be a part of it.”

*So, what does Bicknell say is the key to good pass protection?

“Again, there are different philosophies,” he said. “Another offensive line coach might come up here and say something different. But for me pocket integrity is what I call it. In other words, center and guards can't get pushed back. Tackles you aren't going to get pushed back or beat inside. If they are going to beat us, they’re going to go around the top of us. To me that is the number one thing we can't do.

“Backing up and letting those guys get going. It's hard to block those guys, they are fantastic athletes. We are going to cut down the angle every chance we get. Basically, get them before they get going is my whole philosophy. I think it's kind of an NFL type of philosophy in the sense that you have to use some different techniques.

“Just like anything else, when you play at a lower level you can get away with sloppy technique. This is the highest possible level you can play before you go to the NFL.”

*One of the reasons we have maintained here at THI that UNC has struggled some in pass protection is because its offensive linemen haven’t been super athletic. Footwork, balance, hands, and agility are crucial components to being a high-end pass blocker.

How key are footwork and balance to Bicknell, and what else does he say is key to being excellent in this department?

“That’s the key to coaching,” he said. “It's easy with the great ones, and hopefully you can insinuate what they do. But the guys who struggle with those things how can we offset the deficiencies that they have. That’s why we practice, that's why we work so hard. If a guy is struggling with his foot quickness, then he better be great with his hands. Maybe we cut down the angle even if it’s a three technique. Let's get our hands on him right now. Maybe up kick him more.

“We are basically going to make it seem like a run block. Change different things. There are certain things that they have to be good at or else you are going to be in trouble…

“You have things scheme-wise that if you are struggling you might slide to that guy. If the right guard is struggling and they have a good three-technique. We will tell that right guard to get all of them. When I say all of them in other words you are going to be head-to-head because you got that center sitting inside of you. Of course, you can chip with a back or chip with a tight end. So, there are a lot of different scheme things you can do.

“The rest of it is if you are not good with flexibility get in the weight room and the strength coaches and let's get flexible. That’s what coaching is all about is figuring out what the deficiencies are and developing them and helping them be the best player they can be.”

******************************************************************************************

Brought to you by...

Rogue Apothecary

* It's a husband/wife outfit, as @OMGanja and his wife are craft cannabis farmers, who specialize in a small batch, sustainable, plant-based holistic medicine, small business.

* The website to visit is www.therogueshop.com

* They own 2 farms in Oregon, and DGIY (their cannabis growing consulting company) consults and runs three more farms in Oregon and Wisconsin.

* They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men.

* On the health and wellness side, they sell Salves, lip balm, bath soak, hemp soap, CBD flower, CBD Hot Cocoa, CBD Seasoning, REAL cannabis t erped Tinctures/Oils.

* For Tar Heel Illustrated members, they can handle personal customized orders and will have a TarHeel10 member special of 10 % off all orders.