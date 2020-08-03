TarHeelIllustrated - New PWO Commit Jalen Brooks Discusses His Path, Decision

New PWO Commit Jalen Brooks Discusses His Path, Decision
Jalen Brooks gained an appreciation for Jay Bateman well before the North Carolina defensive coordinator held that post in Chapel Hill.
Brooks was recruited to West Point to play football for the Black Knights, who when the recruiting process began, were led on the defensive side of the ball by Bateman. Bateman eventually left for UNC and Brooks committed not long after and spent last year at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School.
A class of 2019 prospect, originally, Brooks was Named Male Athlete of the Year by HighSchoolOT as a senior after excelling in football, wrestling and lacrosse at Cardinal Gibbons High School, which is located just down the street from Carter-Finley Stadium, where NC State plays.
There, he played middle linebacker and graduated in the spring. But instead of moving on to West Point, Brooks announced over the weekend he will play at UNC. The former 2-star linebacker from Raleigh is now on campus getting ready for the start of fall camp, which kicks off Thursday.
THI caught up with Brooks to learn about how he ended up at UNC and why.
Here Is The Interview:
Q: What can you tell me about the last few years where you were and why you chose to come to UNC?
BROOKS: “I was recruited by Coach Bateman. I graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in 2019. Then I went to Army Prep, graduated in 2020. Then I came to UNC. I wanted to come back home and I have a chance to play under Coach Bateman again.”
Q: Are you considered in this in-coming class (2020)? Did they give you a scholarship?
BROOKS: “Yes, I am and no they didn’t.”
Q: So are you considered a preferred walk on?
BROOKS: “Yes”
Q: What are some things you like about Coach Bateman?
BROOKS: “I like Coach Bateman because he gave me shot to play and has a fiery attitude. Also, he will do anything to win.”
Q: Does Army Prep have a team and did you play on it?
BROOKS: “Yes, they did I was there MLB.”
Q: Is MLB where you are anticipating to play at UNC?
BROOKS: “Right now, I’m playing OLB for them.”
Q: Are you on campus now and starting practice?
BROOKS: “Yes”
Q: What are your thoughts on playing for UNC now?
BROOKS: “It’s great. I really like all my teammates and coaches.”