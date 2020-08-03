TarHeelIllustrated - New PWO Commit Jalen Brooks Discusses His Path, Decision

Jalen Brooks gained an appreciation for Jay Bateman well before the North Carolina defensive coordinator held that post in Chapel Hill.

Brooks was recruited to West Point to play football for the Black Knights, who when the recruiting process began, were led on the defensive side of the ball by Bateman. Bateman eventually left for UNC and Brooks committed not long after and spent last year at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School.

A class of 2019 prospect, originally, Brooks was Named Male Athlete of the Year by HighSchoolOT as a senior after excelling in football, wrestling and lacrosse at Cardinal Gibbons High School, which is located just down the street from Carter-Finley Stadium, where NC State plays.

There, he played middle linebacker and graduated in the spring. But instead of moving on to West Point, Brooks announced over the weekend he will play at UNC. The former 2-star linebacker from Raleigh is now on campus getting ready for the start of fall camp, which kicks off Thursday.

