The new Rivals100 for the class of 2020 is out, and it includes two prospects who have committed to play at North Carolina and three overall who are from the Tar Heel State.

The two UNC commits are:

No. 84 – Joshua Downs, WR, Suwanee, GA

No. 91 – Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, S, Charlotte





The Instate Prospects:

No, 34 – Trenton Simpson, LB, Mallard Creek H.S., Charlotte (Auburn)

No. 48 – Desmond Evans, DE, Lee County H.S., Sanford

Here is the Rivals100 for the class of 2020