Rivals.com has released its final Rivals 250 for the class of 2022 and Mack Brown's program is well represented with eight commits on the list.

Five-star commits Travis Shaw and Zach Rice are the headliners for North Carolina's group. Also making the list are Andre Greene, Jr., George Pettaway, Sebastian Cheeks, Omarion Hampton, Beau Atkinson, and Tayon Holloway.

The Tar Heels currently have the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation with 16 commits.

THI takes a closer look at the eight commits that made the list: