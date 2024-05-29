The annual Rivals Camp Seriws concluded a few weeks ago, so not that the analysts have had time to review everything, the new Rvals250 for the class of 2025 is out.

Two North Carolina commits find themselves in the Rivals250, as they currently possess the 25th-ranked class in the country and fourth in the ACC.

As UNC looks to add to its 10-man class, multiple Tar Heels' targets earned a bump in the rankings and made the Rivals250.