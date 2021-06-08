New Rivals250 Includes Two UNC Commits, 12 Targets
The new Rivals250 for the class of 2022 is out and it includes two of North Carolina’s four committed prospects for the class as well as 12 other players the Tar Heels are pursuing.
Here is the new Rivals250, and here is a list of where those 14 players are ranked:
Committed To UNC
No. 79 – Tayon Holloway, 4-star CB, Virginia Beach, VA
No. 158 – Malaki Hamrick, 4-star LB, Shelby, NC
Offered & Targeted
No. 3 – Travis Shaw, 5-star DT, Greensboro, NC
No. 19 – Zach Rice, 5-star OL, Lynchburg, VA
No. 32 – Jeadyn Lukus, 4-star CB, Mauldin,SC
No. 85 – Andre Green Jr., 4-star WR, Richmond, VA
No. 97 – Shaleak Knotts, 4-star WR, Monroe, NC
No. 105 – Sebastian Cheeks, 4-star LB, Evanston, IL
No. 116 – George Pettaway, 4-star RB, Suffolk, VA
No. 132 – Omarion Hampton, 4-star RB, Clayton, NC
No. 185 – Fisher Anderson, 4-star OL, Franklin, TN
No. 207 – Gunner Givens, 4-star OL, Daleville, VA
No. 233 – Sherrod Covil, 4-star S, Chesapeake, VA
No. 234 – Beau Atkinson, 4-star DE, Raleigh, NC