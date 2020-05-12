The new Rivals250 for the class of 2021 is out and it includes four prospects that are committed to play football at North Carolina.

As for the team rankings, UNC dropped to No. 6. The Tar Heels were as high as No. 3 for a while and about 10 days ago moved down a spot to No. 4. Now they sit at No. 6.

The same four players remain in the 250, with two of them holding onto their same spots – Drake Maye at No. 126 and Eli Sutton at No. 162 – with the other two dropped. DeAndre Boykins went from No. 57 to No. 58 and Gavin Blackwell fell from No. 91 to No. 129.



