New Tar Heel Wing Jonathan Powell By The Numbers

Whatever role Jonathan Powell assumes next season for North Carolina remains to be seen, but it’s clear he will be an important part of the Tar Heels.

At 6-foot-6 and a freshman this past season, Powell started 23 of 32 games for West Virginia averaging 8.3 points (fourth on the team), 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists. Powell shot 37.8% overall from the field (95-for-251), and 35.2% from 3-point range (64-for-182). He was only a 48% free throw shooter (12-for-25). He also had an 8.3 scoring average in Big 12 play.