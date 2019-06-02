There was some debate over who would be the New York representative, as the competition was rather impressive. But Lennie Rosenbluth won out because his legend at North Carolina is greater than the other contenders, a distinction well earned and that still lives today.

You can see the 86-year-old Rosenbluth at all of UNC’s home games in the Smith Center. He’s at each one sitting about a dozen rows or so behind Carolina’s bench. He’s a reminder of how good the Tar Heels were 62 years ago, which was perhaps when basketball had supplanted football as king on Tobacco Road.

The 1957 Tar Heels went 32-0 and defeated Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas for the national championship, a triple-overtime affair that would top any recent title games in drama with room to spare. Along with the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers, no other team has been undefeated winning more games in the season than those Heels, and Rosenbluth was Carolina’s best player.

He was so good that in the 54-53 win over the Jayhawks to claim the national title, Rosenbluth scored 17 points while playing just 23 minutes. He was saddled with foul trouble all night, yet still affected the game in a big way.