CHAPEL HILL, NC — North Carolina's annual spring game offered an exciting sneak peek at the Tar Heels' emerging talent, as the Blue team defeated the White team, 13-3, in a lively showcase of new freshmen, transfers, and returning players.

"Spring games are unique, and I felt like this was as good as any one I have been around," said UNC head coach Mack Brown.

Brown was mic'd up for the event and entertained the crowd with his commentary while leading the team through stretching, dynamic warmups, special teams situations, and 11-on-11 drills. The Tar Heels were split into position groups and rotated through seven stations, demonstrating impressive harmony and efficiency.

In the live action, Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Drake Maye shined, completing 10 of 13 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Maye connected with newcomers Devontez "Tez" Walker and Nate McCollum for a touchdown each, highlighting their potential as explosive additions to the offense. Walker finished with three catches for 59 yards, and McCollum had two catches for 50 yards.

"Nate and Tez are both great players," Drake Maye said. "I have a good group around me. I just have to do my job and get them the ball."