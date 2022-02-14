Newly minted No. 1 G.G. Jackson updates recruitment

GG Jackson found himself landing at the top spot of the newly released Rivals150 for 2023 on Thursday afternoon. The five-star forward’s development has been on an upward trajectory and he keeps on adding little pieces to his game.

The nation’s number one player is currently leading Tobacco Road recruitment with pro options and the home state school, South Carolina, jockeying for position as well.

Jackson just recently visited Duke on January 22nd and will be heading to South Carolina next weekend for another official. He’s visited North Carolina multiple times as well. He breaks down the Carolina schools below.





In His Words

On Duke: “I talk mainly to a mixture of Coach (Jon) Scheyer and Coach (Nolan) Smith. That visit was definitely a lot of fun. My family, we definitely enjoyed ourselves and it definitely opened our eyes to a lot of bigger things that we didn’t really have our minds on, like NIL. It was a great atmosphere as well. They let the Crazies call my name out and I got to stand with the Crazies. We got to tour the campus, tour all of the facilities, and did photo shoots as well.”

On North Carolina: “It’s going great with those guys. I’m always in contact with Coach (Hubert) Davis. He’s always giving me updates talking about what’s going on there. They have a lot of legacy and a lot of winning there. Obviously the GOAT, Michael Jordan, went there, so you have some big shoes to fill if you go there. It’s definitely a winning atmosphere.”

On South Carolina: “I talk with Coach (Chuck) Martin. He keeps me and my parents posted on everything that goes on there and sends me the graphics that they create of me. From time to time, Coach (Frank) Martin gives me a call or a text. I feel like they’re the biggest ‘home’ school for me. They’ve had a lot of great talent that’s come through. It’s also big with what the state can do for me when I get older with the different alumni and different connections that the state of South Carolina has.”

On other schools recruiting him: "Definitely Auburn, Texas A&M, and Virginia,” he said.

On pro options: “The G-League is most definitely an option,” he said. “Me and my dad, we’ve talked a little bit about Overtime, but not too much.”