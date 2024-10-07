Newly Offered 2026 KY RB Hampton Discusses Visit

Hampton talked all things UNC in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the Tar Heels:

And Hampton, who has Power Four offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia, was tendered an offer from the Tar Heels while he was there.

Evan Hampton is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound class of 2026 running back of Owensboro (KY) High School who was on campus in Chapel Hill to visit North Carolina for its game against Pitt on Saturday.

THI: How was your game day experience, and what all were you able to do?

HAMPTON: "My experience was phenomenal. Being able to connect with Coach Brown and (running backs' coach) Larry Porter was amazing. The game environment itself was special. It was something that everyone wanted to be apart of."





THI: How was your conversation with Coach Brown, and what all were you able to discuss?

HAMPTON: "It was good. He granted me an offer to play there, and we got to connect and know each other better."





THI: When you heard news of the offer, what all was going through your head? And how were you able to better connect with Brown during your conversation?

HAMPTON: "It felt great. Just another opportunity to live out my dream. Just talking, he wanted to know more about my family and I and where I am from."







THI: What are your thoughts overall on Carolina, and where do the Tar Heels stand in your recruitment?

HAMPTON: "I love how the program rolls and what they are doing. UNC stands highly in my recruitment. I would say Louisville, Duke, UNC, Virginia Tech, and Indiana."





THI: Were you able to meet with any other coaches?

HAMPTON: "I only met Coach Porter and Coach Brown. I (believe) Mack Brown's culture and history is very evidently clear. It's all about winning and the team.





THI: What do you like about the program's culture, and how do you believe that was especially on display during the game and visit?

HAMPTON: "I thought that with it being homecoming, the culture was definitely on display among the team and the fans, even though they didn't get the result they were looking for."