TarHeelIllustrated - Newly-Offered Georgia DL Talks Brown, Carolina

Justin Benton, a class of 2023 strongside defensive end from Newton High School in Covington, GA, recently courted an offer from North Carolina.

“UNC defensive line coach Tim Cross offered me, it wasn’t a surprise,” the 6-foot-2, 250-pounder told THI. I really like coach cross and the relationship that we have built he’s a great guy and a great coach.”

Despite being a Georgia legacy, his fatrher, Phillip Benton played for the Bulldogs, Benton recently told Chad Simmons of Rivals.com national he is wide open and listening to others.

“It is still too early to think about committing. People assume Georgia is the school for me, abs I do love Georgia, but I am keeping my options open.”

Aside from UNC, so far he’s collected offers from LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, Tennessee, South Carolina and USC among others.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with the rising sophomore lineman to discuss the recent UNC offer, Mack Brown and more.

