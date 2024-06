CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina hosted more than 100 high school quarterbacks from across the country Sunday for its annual Elite Quarterback Academy. The prospect pool ranged from rising seniors to incoming freshmen at the high school ranks.

UNC Coach Mack Brown was on hand alongside newly-minted defensive coordinator Geoff Collins and offensive play-caller Chip Lindsey.

THI was also in attendance, observing a handful of potential targets for the Tar Heels.

Here’s a look at how Sunday shook out in Chapel Hill: