News & Notes As UNC Releases 2022 Football Roster
With the annual ACC Kickoff media days later this week and North Carolina opening fall camp July 29, the football program released its updated roster Monday afternoon.
The Tar Heels open camp early this season because their opener is August 27 at home versus FCS member Florida A&M, which is one of just a handful of games that weekend. Most of the teams around the nation open play the following weekend.
The current roster includes 13 players with new numbers, plus all weights are targets for the players. In addition, there are currently three players wearing No. 8, two of whom are on defense.
“We do currently have three No. 6 with two on defense. That’s not a typo. We’ll see if it remains that way come the season,” UNC Assistant A.D./Football Communications and Branding Jeremy Sharpe noted in the release sent to the media.
Here is a LINK to UNC’s new roster. Below are some notes about wight changes and the players wearing new numbers.
0 Doc Chapman
1 Andre Greene Jr.
3 Storm Duck
6 Lejond Cavazos
20 Tayon Holloway
28 Omarion Hampton
29 Marcus Allen
31 Will Hardy
44 Deuce Caldwell
74 Justin Kanyuk
75 Spencer Rolland
93 Jacolbe Cowan
97 Bryson Jennings
Weight Changes:
Note: Keep in mind these are not actual weights, they are target weights:
*Weights listed are last year and then this year. Only players whose weights have changed are listed. Also note last year’s weights listed were also target weights, though in almost every case those weight goals were met.
Ja’Qurious Conley: 210 to 215 – up 5
Gavin Blackwell: 185 to 180 – down 5
Don Chapman: 195 to 200 – up 5
Storm Duck: 205 to 200 – down 5
Caleb Hood: 230 to 225 – down 5
J.J. Jones: 200 to 210 – up 10
Antoine Green: 205 to 200 – down 5
Jahvaree Ritzie: 285 to 290 – up 5
Jacolby Criswell: 220 to 225 – up 5
Kobe Paysour: 180 to 185 – up 5
Rara Dillworth: 205 to 200 – down 5
Josh Downs: 180 to 175 – down 5
Tylee Craft: 205 to 200 – down 5
Dae Dae Hollins: 205 to 200 – down 5
DeAndre Boykins: 205 to 195 – down 10
Bryson Nesbit: 245 to 230 – down 15
Power Echols: 220 to 225 – up 5
British Brooks: 210 to 225 – up 15
Kaimon Rucker: 260 to 265 – up 5
Cedric Gray: 225 to 230 – up 5
Kedrick Bingley-Jones: 305 to 315 – up 10
Ray Vohasek: 300 to 310 – up 10
Jahlil Taylor: 310 to 295 – down 15
Cayden Baker: 305 to 315 – up 10
Drew Little: 220 to 230 – up 10
Malik McGowan: 340 to 325 – down 15
Brian Anderson: 305 to 300 – down 5
Asim Richards: 325 to 315 – down 10
Eli Sutton: 305 to 310 – up 5
William Barnes: 325 to 320 – down 5
John Copenhaver: 245 to 240 – down 5
Kendall Karr: 245 to 250 – up 5
Jonathan Kim: 210 to 215 – up 5