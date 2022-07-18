News & Notes As UNC Releases 2022 Football Roster

With the annual ACC Kickoff media days later this week and North Carolina opening fall camp July 29, the football program released its updated roster Monday afternoon.

The Tar Heels open camp early this season because their opener is August 27 at home versus FCS member Florida A&M, which is one of just a handful of games that weekend. Most of the teams around the nation open play the following weekend.

The current roster includes 13 players with new numbers, plus all weights are targets for the players. In addition, there are currently three players wearing No. 8, two of whom are on defense.

“We do currently have three No. 6 with two on defense. That’s not a typo. We’ll see if it remains that way come the season,” UNC Assistant A.D./Football Communications and Branding Jeremy Sharpe noted in the release sent to the media.

Here is a LINK to UNC’s new roster. Below are some notes about wight changes and the players wearing new numbers.