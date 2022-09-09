CHAPEL HILL – Just two starts into his college football career, Drake Maye is quickly gaining a reputation as a quarterback who can make just about every throw. Some are next-level throws. That doesn’t necessarily mean NFL plays, instead, they are passes that are eye-popping and wowing. In baseball parlance, massive long home runs are called “Ruthian” shots, so perhaps crazy-sick passes that shake the heads of all who see them can become Maye-like around Chapel Hill. Seriously, it’s catching on. “I actually saw that in fall (camp),” true freshman running back George Pettaway said Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center. “He made a couple of throws, I was watching it and wasn’t in at the time, and I’m like, ‘he can go.’” Example? “We had a night practice, and he made defender miss and he got outside of the pocket,” Pettaway recalled. “But he was moving to his left, and he just cross-body and no-looked it 30 yards downfield right on the money.” That was practice, but Maye has done this in the games, too. Perhaps the pass that stood out the most was the dart he threw to tight end Bryson Nesbit just before halftime in the wild win at Appalachian State last weekend.

UNC QB Drake Maye is has dis;played an ability to make difficult plays and convert challenging throws. (Jacob Turner/THI)

It capped a last-minute drive and displayed his numerous skills. UNC offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said Maye “ripped” the throw, and more. “That was an impressive throw,” Longo said during his Monday weekly press conference. “Some of his ball-placement stuff has been really good. There’s been a couple of balls that we had, that I think if you’re not working on and not schooled on how to throw the deep ball stuff, you just hang that stuff up and let the receiver go run for it.” The 10-yard pass from Maye to Nesbit put Carolina ahead, 28-21, at halftime. Earlier in the game, however, Maye hooked up with J.J. Jones for a 23-yard scoring connection, and that may have been an even higher-level throw. And catch. Maye isn’t one to focus on his positives nor publicly dwell on them. But even he acknowledged the pass to Jones and a 36-yarder to Gavin Blackwell in the third quarter that set up another UNC score. “Maybe the one to Gavin in the post, that was a pretty good throw,” Maye acknowledged. “And I think J.J. went up and made it look like a good throw. I try put it in the best spot I can for them, and it’s their job to go up and get it.” Longo noted both throws as well, getting into the nitty gritty about ball placement, touch, and the nuances to completing tough passes downfield. The strike Maye threw to Nesbit was in the middle of the field. The other two were more downfield and contested.

Drake May'e touchdown pass to Bryson Nesbit (18) was a next-level throw, Phil Longo says. (Jacob Turner/THI)